New software to help boost staff morale

Columbus Public Schools officials were attending a leadership training course last summer where they learned about software that could better help teachers' needs.
CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay talked about the findings he learned from the Humanex course during Monday night's school board meeting.
Kay said Upbeat, a software data collection company, will collect data and give administrators a list of certain progress and setbacks in areas that can influence teacher retention in addition to showing ways to better engage staff.
“Upbeat brings both things to the table,” Kay said. “They provide the collaboration and coaching that Humanex does.”
Upbeat is similar to Gallup - a national analytics company - as both organizations provide services that offer scientific surveys, data collection and print analysis, Kay said.
The CPS Board of Education unanimously passed a proposal that the school district will enter a three-year contract with Upbeat, beginning next school year.
The first year will cost $16,500 while the next two years will each cost $27,000. There will also be a 10% discount later deducted to those amounts, Kay said.
Funds won't come from the local schools' budget, Kay said, adding the money will be taken out of the district's human resource budget.
Kay added Upbeat’s annual cost will be less than hiring a full-time work in the human resource department. This will lower the cost of replacing a teacher which can be anywhere from $6,000 to $13,000, he said.
“If we can save two teachers from leaving, we’ll make our money back from this investment,” Kay said.
“This will give us a scientific approach to our exit surveys,” he said. “It also allows us to do a couple of engagement surveys throughout the school year.”
Kay said CPS will use this data to help create strategies to improve employee retention district-wide. By not addressing this issue, it may result in lower teacher engagement.
Board member Mike Jeffryes said the software will be quite useful for CPS.
“I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “We’ve had some talks on the side sometimes about employee satisfaction, retention and … morale.”
Jeffryes said Upbeat will make teachers feel like their voices are heard.
“They put it back on the staff or the building,” he said. “They say, ‘Hey, we scored low on this. How are we, as a team, going to fix this?’”
Kay agreed, adding he believes a third-party group can be more truthful than an in-house party.
“None of us want to admit we’re not doing something perfectly,” Kay said. “Sometimes we need that hard conversation from a third person.”
