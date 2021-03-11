New software to help boost staff morale

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kay added Upbeat’s annual cost will be less than hiring a full-time work in the human resource department. This will lower the cost of replacing a teacher which can be anywhere from $6,000 to $13,000, he said.

“If we can save two teachers from leaving, we’ll make our money back from this investment,” Kay said.

“This will give us a scientific approach to our exit surveys,” he said. “It also allows us to do a couple of engagement surveys throughout the school year.”

Kay said CPS will use this data to help create strategies to improve employee retention district-wide. By not addressing this issue, it may result in lower teacher engagement.

Board member Mike Jeffryes said the software will be quite useful for CPS.

“I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “We’ve had some talks on the side sometimes about employee satisfaction, retention and … morale.”

Jeffryes said Upbeat will make teachers feel like their voices are heard.

“They put it back on the staff or the building,” he said. “They say, ‘Hey, we scored low on this. How are we, as a team, going to fix this?’”