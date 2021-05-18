No threat present during firearm incident at CMS, officials say

A 14-year-old Columbus Middle School student is facing a felony charge after bringing a firearm to school Tuesday morning.
Columbus Public Schools and the Columbus Police Department both said there was no threat to students or staff during the incident.
The middle school was alerted to the situation after a classmate reported to a teacher that the student had a loaded handgun in his book bag.
The student was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a firearm on school property later that day. According to a Tuesday afternoon CPD press release, the student was being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center in Madison.
Police Chief Charles Sherer said the student had no real motive for bringing the gun to school as he told police he found the weapon, hoping to show off to his friends that he discovered a firearm.
“There was no determination other than fascination,” Sherer said. “… No one was in danger.”
His parents were unaware that their child had a firearm as they don’t own any themselves, Sherer said.
“When the officers looked at the weapon after examining it, it was rusty and not in the best of shape. He said he found it outside so there’s no reason not to believe the kid,” Sherer said on Tuesday, adding police had not yet run a background check to see if the gun was stolen.
CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz told The Telegram Tuesday afternoon that once the firearm was reported, the school resource officer was called. The officer then met with the middle schooler who brought the gun and took over the situation.
Loeffelholz said he was proud of the classmate who reported the firearm.
“It was very courageous,” Loeffelholz said. “We teach be safe, responsible and respectful to all of our kids K-12. … Be safe and be responsible is exactly what this student did.”
Sherer had similar sentiments.
“He’s very responsible given the climate of the country today and what’s happening in the schools in this country,” Sherer said.
This classmate was also an example of someone who saw something wrong and did something about it, Loeffelholz said, adding this isn’t exclusive to schools as people should do that regardless of the setting.
When it comes to students, they are the best defense in preventing such incidents, the CPS superintendent said.
“Our students know,” Loeffelholz said. “… A large percentage of all things that have happened in schools over the last 20 years, they have told someone in the school about it or someone in the school knew about it.
“For our kids to step up and report this right away says something about what we do when we teach be safe, responsible and respectful core characteristics with each grade level.”
Loeffelholz also praised the middle school staff for handling the situation right away. But he said that there was no real danger.
“I know with parents, there’s high anxiety with news like this,” he said. “I completely understand. As a father myself, I want to assure them our people at the middle school did exactly what they were supposed to do according to our response protocol. The situation was under control within a matter of minutes.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.