No threat present during firearm incident at CMS, officials say

A 14-year-old Columbus Middle School student is facing a felony charge after bringing a firearm to school Tuesday morning.

Columbus Public Schools and the Columbus Police Department both said there was no threat to students or staff during the incident.

The middle school was alerted to the situation after a classmate reported to a teacher that the student had a loaded handgun in his book bag.

The student was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a firearm on school property later that day. According to a Tuesday afternoon CPD press release, the student was being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center in Madison.

Police Chief Charles Sherer said the student had no real motive for bringing the gun to school as he told police he found the weapon, hoping to show off to his friends that he discovered a firearm.

“There was no determination other than fascination,” Sherer said. “… No one was in danger.”

His parents were unaware that their child had a firearm as they don’t own any themselves, Sherer said.