Amazon has a new Christmas assignment for you

Santa might get away with that behavior, but he’s also leaving gifts inside the house when everyone is asleep.

Amazon’s do-it-yourself delivery is just the latest expansion of the same song-and-dance we’ve been getting from Walmart the last few years. Most of America has found itself working part-time for Walmart without so much as a blue plastic vest to show for it. Instead we’re meekly heading for the self-checkout area and starting our shift.

Walmart’s spin on this is checking and bagging your own purchases is a great way to avoid long lines at the regular checkout counters. What Walmart management never admits is another way to avoid long lines at the regular checkout is to HIRE MORE CASHIERS!

Shopping at Walmart doesn’t have to resemble buying your groceries at the post office. The fact it does is due solely to conscious decisions on the part of Walmart management.

And if you don’t think Amazon corporate secretly believes its customer base is composed of morons who will believe anything, let me share this. Using your car, driving to the pickup location and getting your own purchases “is free for Prime members, with no minimum purchase amount, and same-day collection is available.”