Biden would pay steep price for missing debates

If the trial balloon floated by Democrats gains altitude and Joe Biden withdraws from participation in the three scheduled presidential debates, it will surely go down as one of the most egregious blunders in presidential election history.

For someone who for months has fought off rumors and speculation about his declining mental nimbleness, Biden’s withdrawal from the debates would confirm for many the validity of the rumors and accuracy of the speculation.

Remaining sequestered in his basement is central to his campaign strategy, a belief that he benefits greatly from President Trump’s erratic and undisciplined behavior while remaining out of the media spotlight and studiously avoiding interviews and public appearances.

Biden’s history is one of misstatements, rambling responses and embellishing his personal role in a variety of incidents. At times, he appears befuddled and incapable of maintaining a cogent train of thought. His ability to ad lib – a debate essential – is non-existent. And when attacked as he was during the Democratic Party primary season, his responses often verge on the unintelligible.

In his most recent interview, Biden grew agitated over a question and angrily implied that the questioner was addicted to cocaine.