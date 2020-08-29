A tale of two conventions

They slapped around Joe Biden and the radical Democrats who control him a few dozen times, and they stood up for unborn babies, school choice and strong borders.

But they didn’t deliver a string of cliched political sermons like the ones we’ve had to endure at past national conventions.

The RNC speeches were what good political speeches should be – mercifully short, tight, well-written and delivered like mini-Ted Talks.

Many were emotional personal stories told by ordinary Americans who had been helped by the Trump administration or who had positive things to say about the troubled country they loved.

My favorites included a lumberjack from Wisconsin, a Cuban refugee who appreciates the priceless gift of freedom and a good-hearted cop from New Mexico who adopted the baby of a homeless drug addict.

I mean, who knew a lumberjack from Wisconsin could be such a good public speaker?

The way the Trump campaign put their convention together was not only politically effective and first class all the way, it was actually great prime-time television.