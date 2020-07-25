Baseball season is back amid strange times

Her friends often wondered how Grace became such an avid fan. Some think that Grace turned to baseball to assuage her grief after the untimely 1924 sepsis death of her 16-year-old son, Calvin Jr. Others who had known Grace longer said that her baseball enthusiasm could be traced back to her college days at the University of Vermont when she was the Catamounts’ official score keeper.

Players and baseball writers acknowledged that Grace’s scorecard was, in their word, “perfect” in every respect – a flawless technique, completeness in detail and legible handwriting. Grace took her scorecards back to the White House so she could treasure them during her advanced years.

Since the scorecard first appeared in 1845, the art of noting each play as the game unfolds has fallen out of vogue. That so few fans today keep score is curious because, while there are guidelines that official scorekeepers recommend, really, anything goes. The scorecard chicken scratch has only to be intelligible to the scribbler. Remember: New York Yankee Hall of Fame shortstop turned team announcer Phil Rizutto was famous for marking “WW” on his card, the “Scooter’s” shorthand for “Wasn’t Watching.”