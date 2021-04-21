Claim the right to dust off your gun

My feelings of triumph were cut short, however, when I confidently challenged my big brother to a backyard BB-gun duel. (What could possibly go wrong?) After we positioned ourselves behind a couple of small bales of hay, the contest lasted for exactly five seconds and consisted of one volley from my crack-shot brother that landed dead center on my partially exposed right love handle. My wails of anguish were only slightly eclipsed by my brother’s repeated desperate pleas that I “Don’t tell Mom!” Despite his appeals and my own fear of punishment, I did bravely confess the incident to our parents­ – shortly after I turned 30.

I didn’t have many experiences with firearms during my teen years, other than my parents (and my girlfriends’ parents) fantasizing about putting me out of their misery. But when I began dating my wife, my future father-in-law introduced me to the wonderful world of sitting out in the woods at dawn and trying to avoid ticks–otherwise known as deer hunting. It only took two outings of sleeping in a rickety aluminum lawn chair and being driven out into the wilderness on a four-wheeler at 5 AM to be left for dead for me to prove that I just wasn’t hunting (or fishing, or camping…) material, and that he’d have to find some other way to get rid of me.