Columbus continues to grow and do good

I can’t say enough about the helping hand that East-Central Health District (ECHD) has provided our community. Early on as the coronavirus was evolving ECHD took the lead in providing the information and direction that was required for us to navigate the uncharted territory. Now they are doing the same with administering of the vaccine. Another example of light at the end of the tunnel as we return to normal.

Our City’s mask ordinance reached its sunset on Feb. 23. And though the passage of this ordinance was controversial, the overwhelming majority of Columbus residents responded by honoring the ordinance. There were virtually no issues involved with the enforcement of this ordinance. Our intent was not to overwhelm the police and we didn’t. Thank you to all who honored the ordinance.

Our community continues to show signs of growth. This has been reflected in our December sales tax revenues. The December revenue, which was just reported, was the second-highest ever received-$803,340. We attribute this to the coronavirus and online sales tax remittance. People likely stayed local with much of their holiday shopping and/or heavily used online platforms.