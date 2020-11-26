Columbus mayor addresses community on Thanksgiving

Editor's note: For the second year in a row, The Columbus Telegram invited Mayor Jim Bulkley to write a column addressing the community on Thanksgiving Day. Bulkley graciously accepted the opportunity.
Thanksgiving and 2020 - WOW! To many, these two do not belong together. Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and give thanks for our blessings. 2020 - the year of COVID, the election, and civil unrest.
But with all that 2020 has brought us, we must rise above all of it and reflect on the good that surrounds us. Our giving community, our neighbors that come together as one when necessary. All of us working together to move forward regardless of our differences. It is things such as these that makes one THANKFUL.
I am THANKFUL for the health care system that we have in Columbus. Our dedicated critical care workers that daily are going above and beyond to care for those in need. Along with this is our growing hospital campus that brings specialists to our backyard that allows us local care that was unthinkable only 10-15 years ago.
I am THANKFUL to have the East-Central District Health Department located in Columbus. This organization serves our entire four-county region, and until COVID, many of us had no interaction with them. They are tirelessly working behind the scene helping guide us through this pandemic.
I am THANKFUL for all of our school systems and their leadership in developing procedures that have allowed our schools to operate with students attending. This has been a tremendous challenge, and there are no guarantees as to what tomorrow brings. But the ability for students to achieve some sort of normalcy has been worth a lot.
I am THANKFUL for all of our businesses that have been able to adjust and maintain their workforce during the pandemic. We are blessed to have many "essential" businesses in Columbus that have to keep operating. Their challenges have been developing a safe and productive workplace for their employees.
I am THANKFUL for our restaurants, bars, salons, boutiques and others that have had to adjust during these strange times. Going from being closed, to open partially, to completely open. Mask required, mask not required. Through all of this, most have done a good good of serving their customers in as safe an environment as possible.
I am THANKFUL for a nation that has a political system that allows for people to have their voices heard. I will not get into a discussion about our presidential election and its outcome. All I will say is that we are the only country in the world that allows you to do what we do, the way we do it, and when it’s all over we are still a great country. And remember what you don’t like today you can work to change two and four years from now. Pretty amazing!
I am THANKFUL for a country that allows its citizens to speak up and protest when they believe there is injustice. This does not mean riots and looting. No-this is never condoned. But the ability to speak up and have your voice heard-that is how our system operates.
I am THANKFUL for The Telegram and other press outlets that cover the news of Columbus and surrounding area. We are blessed to have these resources that strive to keep us informed and go out of their way to try and bring us fact-based information.
I am THANKFUL to the voters of Columbus for allowing me another four years to lead our vibrant community. Four more years to work with a City Council that has a track record of collaboration and working for the betterment of Columbus. And four more years of working with an awesome staff of dedicated workers that come to work everyday to serve the needs of our citizens.
I am THANKFUL for the overwhelming voter approval for the Community Center project downtown. Replacing our aging Library and City Hall with a combined facility that will also incorporate the Arts, community space, and leased space for a Children’s Museum. This will truly be a transformational event for the future of downtown Columbus.
I am THANKFUL for the voter approval given to expanded gambling in our state. Columbus is one of the lucky six locations with horse racing. I believe that this brings us an opportunity for the City to work with the other parties involved and develop a unique destination experience.
I am THANKFUL for all those individuals that have put their energy into so many of the needs of Columbus. Quality of Life, affordable housing, housing needs in general, public safety - just to name a few. We have accomplished so much regarding all of those areas mentioned. My hat goes off to the many that have been and continue to be involved.
I am THANKFUL to my wife and family. My wife, Karen, daughters Brandi and Jackie, along with their husbands, and my six grandchildren. They are all healthy, active, and bring joy to me daily.
Above all, I am THANKFUL TO GOD! Without his love and guidance we would certainly be lost. And although through much of 2020 we might have felt lost and alone, we must remember those are the times when He is walking with us and guiding us.
May you all enjoy a safe and healthy Thanksgiving!
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.
