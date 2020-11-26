Columbus mayor addresses community on Thanksgiving

I am THANKFUL for all of our school systems and their leadership in developing procedures that have allowed our schools to operate with students attending. This has been a tremendous challenge, and there are no guarantees as to what tomorrow brings. But the ability for students to achieve some sort of normalcy has been worth a lot.

I am THANKFUL for all of our businesses that have been able to adjust and maintain their workforce during the pandemic. We are blessed to have many "essential" businesses in Columbus that have to keep operating. Their challenges have been developing a safe and productive workplace for their employees.

I am THANKFUL for our restaurants, bars, salons, boutiques and others that have had to adjust during these strange times. Going from being closed, to open partially, to completely open. Mask required, mask not required. Through all of this, most have done a good good of serving their customers in as safe an environment as possible.