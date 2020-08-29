Community project, recent events and more

Excitement is developing as preparations are nearly completed on the informational roll out that we will be having regarding our proposed City Hall/Library/Children’s Museum/Arts Project. The intent will be to inform and educate the public about this project.
The City Council at the Aug. 17 meeting gave approval to the ballot question that, if approved, would give the City the permission to issue bonds for the Library/Children’s Museum/Arts portion of the project. If approved by voters, those bonds would be paid off with existing sales tax revenues that were authorized by voters in 2016 just for this project and the police and fire stations.
Let me highlight what is all involved with this project and what has led up to where we are. Following the defeat of the Library/Cultural Arts Center facility that was on the 2017 special election ballot, a hard look was taken to determine what type of facility the community does want and what will they support. Meetings of all sorts were held with a variety of citizens. Online surveys were conducted to gauge the interest and needs of the public.
The results of all of this was the concept of combining the Library with a Children’s Museum and Art Gallery. Bringing together three amazing needs that would not only serve our community but would bring people to Columbus from our surrounding area. This project will create a destination.
Along with these discussions regarding the Library/Children's Museum/Art Gallery, we began looking at the needs of our City Hall. The years have taken a toll on this facility and millions of dollars would be needed to renovate it. With this in mind, we made the decision to combine the facilities into one location and include that option in the public location survey. This became the most popular choice during the survey because of the increased efficiency, money savings and site amenities that could be added to the building, like adjacent public parking.
As previously stated, the financing of the Library/Children's Museum/Art Gallery will be funded completely by the already approved half-cent sales tax from the 2016 election. This was the same approved sales tax that has funded our new police and fire stations. So we are not increasing taxes for this project. THIS PROJECT WILL NOT CREATE A TAX INCREASE!
The City Hall portion will be funded separately with existing general fund revenues. There will be no accounting hanky panky here. Funding sources are separate and will be kept completely separate.
The location of this facility was always a huge part of the discussion. We looked at sites in southern Columbus, northwest Columbus, and the Downtown area. After meetings and an online survey, the results became clear that a Downtown location was preferred.
I am so excited about the fresh new face this project will give our downtown area. Situated across from Frankfort Square, this will serve as a needed shot in the arm for our downtown businesses and patrons. Combine this new facility with the ideas and enthusiasm of the 13th Street group and others downtown, this will be AWESOME!
Columbus continues to be a hub of activity. The demolition of the old Fire Station/Community Center has begun. Pillen Family Farms has moved into its beautiful new facility along the Parkway. And just to the east, the Great Plains Bank building is nearing completion. The St. Bon’s addition is almost done, shooting for completion in late September.
Road construction and repairs seem never-ending (especially if you live nearby). The re-do of 15th Street. The overlay of 14th Street. Along with individual small projects all across town. By my next writing, we will be driving over the 12th Avenue viaduct which is scheduled for ribbon-cutting on Sept. 25.
It is a shame that COVID-19 won the battle regarding Columbus Days. I believe everyone understands why, but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept. So many people always looked forward to that week of activity and the weekend of fun. But, I do see normalcy returning to our community.
Schools have resumed. The Administrations and its staff have put together workable plans. We need to all pitch in and do our best to follow the current DHM and school guidelines. On a personal note, I was able to enjoy my granddaughter’s first varsity high school softball game in Lincoln. And I was able to attend my grandson's first varsity football game. And it felt SO GOOD!
Let’s all remember these are uncharted times. A pandemic, elections full of name-calling, finger-pointing, and very few solutions being offered. Civil unrest in many of our larger cities. We are extremely fortunate to live in Columbus Nebraska.
We need to constantly work at accepting our neighbors, embracing change, and building a community that grows and prospers. It takes all of us to accomplish this and move forward.
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!