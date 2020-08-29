Community project, recent events and more

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Excitement is developing as preparations are nearly completed on the informational roll out that we will be having regarding our proposed City Hall/Library/Children’s Museum/Arts Project. The intent will be to inform and educate the public about this project.

The City Council at the Aug. 17 meeting gave approval to the ballot question that, if approved, would give the City the permission to issue bonds for the Library/Children’s Museum/Arts portion of the project. If approved by voters, those bonds would be paid off with existing sales tax revenues that were authorized by voters in 2016 just for this project and the police and fire stations.

Let me highlight what is all involved with this project and what has led up to where we are. Following the defeat of the Library/Cultural Arts Center facility that was on the 2017 special election ballot, a hard look was taken to determine what type of facility the community does want and what will they support. Meetings of all sorts were held with a variety of citizens. Online surveys were conducted to gauge the interest and needs of the public.