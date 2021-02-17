Connecting every corner of Nebraska

To address our need for more widespread internet access, we directed nearly $30 million of federal coronavirus assistance to begin connecting 17,600 households with broadband. This was essential during the pandemic as many services went online. This session, legislative bill (LB) 388 can continue the momentum we have built up using the CARES Act resources. As part of LB 388, Senator Curt Friesen of Henderson, Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, and I are proposing that we invest $20 million in each of the next two years to help another 30,000 households get broadband connectivity. We’re prioritizing unserved areas and those with slower broadband speeds. All of these projects require the applicant to provide 50% of the total development costs. To be eligible for funding, projects must be completed within 18 months.

Any company who receives state funding will be required to build to speeds of 100 up and 100 down so that the broadband networks will meet our future needs. We’re measuring speeds upon completion to ensure this standard is met. When we invest taxpayer resources into infrastructure, we need to make sure we are providing a high-quality product. Settling for lower quality infrastructure won’t allow people the kind of flexibility they need to work from home or to pursue online education. We need to make sure we are building to a standard that will meet the growing needs of our digital world.