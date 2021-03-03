Controlling speeding for property tax relief

My top priority continues to be property tax relief. Property taxes have been increasing faster than Nebraska’s families can afford. By controlling spending in the context of strong revenue growth, the Legislature can deliver significant property tax relief to Nebraska families. In January, my budget proposed $1.36 billion in relief over the next two years. With the new and improved forecast, the Legislature is now positioned to deliver even more property tax relief.

While we reduce the property tax burden, we will still achieve other key priorities, including expanding educational opportunities and protecting public safety. I’m proposing for the State to invest a record-high amount of aid—$1.1 billion—in schools in each of the next two fiscal years. Every child is unique and deserves the best educational setting for his or her needs, whether that’s a public school, private school, or homeschool. My budget includes $4 million in K-12 Opportunity Scholarships to give more students from low-income families the opportunity to attend private schools. I’m also recommending a $3 million investment in the textbook loan program for private school students. Empowering all Nebraska families with the freedom to choose the best educational options for their children is one of the best ways we can help the next generation achieve their dreams.