Exercise your right to vote

Next week the election is here and we ALL have a responsibility to act. We keep hearing that this is the most important election! Aren’t they all?

Living in the greatest country that God created comes with an awesome responsibility to exercise our voice. It doesn’t matter if you are Republican or Democrat, young or old, left leaning or right leaning. What matters is that you have the ability to have your voice heard and counted.

There is no other country where each of us can have a say in the future of our city, state, country. We can complain, whine and cry that things should be different or we can try and do something about things. The best way to do this is to vote. And voting is a privilege.

For months we have been bombarded with campaign ads from the National and state levels. These races: President, senator, representative-effect all of us and are worthy of your time deciding who best fits your needs and desires.

Locally we have plenty of issues and candidates that want to be part of our process of moving Columbus forward. Council positions are on the ballot, School Board seats are on the ballot, and a couple of serious ballot initiatives are on the ballot.