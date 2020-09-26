First responders, City budget, library project and viaducts

The City continues to be busy with activities happening all over. At our Sept. 7th City Council meeting, the Council passed the fiscal 2020-2021 budget. This budget covers our upcoming fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
The budget consists of all expenditures that have been forecast for the coming year, including all of our existing services and any new or expanded services. Our revenue streams are projected based on conservative estimates. These revenues come in from sales tax, property tax, fuel tax, usage fees, multiple grants, enterprise funds and others.
Through the careful process of conservative budgeting we are able to navigate though the fiscal year knowing that we will have the income to offset our expenses. This allows us to address the City’s needs in the best manner possible. If you remember from earlier articles I addressed the concerns we had on what our sales tax revenues might be because of the COVID-19 shutdown. We saw a dip in the sales tax, but though our revenues were down, we held our own and weathered the issue, because of our conservative budgeting.
So even as we worked through the unknowns of this COVID-19 nightmare you can be reassured that our staff has done an excellent job of forecasting our needs. And they always are asking “is it needed or is it nice!”
Let’s talk housing. For years Columbus has struggled to get more housing opportunities in our community. We can finally say we are seeing results of all the efforts. Single family homes, duplexes, townhouses and apartment complexes are appearing all around our town.
The recent ribbon cutting at Legacy 23, the apartment complex near Bomgaars, is a great example of success. This complex has 78 units, they are ALL rented and 40% of the tenants moved to Columbus from out of town!!
The Farmview addition off of 18th Avenue is building, selling, and moving ahead with more. The area near our new Armory is filling up with townhouses and single family homes. And the apartment complex next to Menards, The Flats on 5th, will have 180 units beginning this spring. Along with all of this are dozens of single family dwellings around town.
All the above mentioned growth will add more than 400 doors to our community. And more is planned. But we cannot rest on this success. There is still a need for affordable housing. We also need to look at subdivisions that attract our millennials and generation X citizens. We need to stay aggressive on our multiple housing needs.
If you have driven by the Courthouse lately you have noticed the demolition of the old fire station and Community Center. This process started at the end of August and will be finishing up in November. I realize when you remove an old asset of the City’s like this you remove many great memories. I ask all of you with those great memories to look at the vision that is being proposed for this site. The new Community Building Project (Library/Children’s Museum /Arts / Community Room/ City Hall).
We believe that this proposal is a game changer for our community. If you are not up to speed on this proposal, there are plenty of opportunities to get informed and learn. There are presentations being made to civic groups, commercials airing on TV and radio. Hand-out information is available and people are eager to explain the concept. If you want more information, email building.together@columbusne.us. Or go to the project website: www.buildingtogethercolumbus.org.
We cut the ribbon Friday on the 12th Avenue viaduct. This marked the end of years of planning for viaduct needs that started back with Mayor Moser in 2004. That is correct-it has taken 16 years to get to where we are today.
The 3rd Avenue and 12th Avenue viaducts, along with the 18th Avenue pedestrian viaduct and the at-grade closing of 21st and 25th avenues, are the end of a complete package that was put to the voters and was approved. Yes, for those of you new to town or maybe forgot, this package was extremely well-vetted and approved by the voters.
Are there more viaducts planned? Not at the present time. But as long as we have at-grade crossings, there will be a need. We are evaluating our current situation and always looking at opportunities. Obviously these type of undertakings take years to materialize. And they must include all your partners-the citizens, UPRR and the State.
Sometimes we take the most precious things for granted. Columbus is so fortunate to be a safe community to reside in and raise a family. We are learning that one of the most important issues to our young people is safety. Our police/first responders do an excellent job of providing essential services and protection. If you call 911 and the police, an ambulance or firetruck is dispatched and you can rest assured that competent well trained individuals are responding.
Our community stands with our first responders. A few years ago, an overwhelming majority of voters approved the bond issue that allowed the building of our new police and fire station. We committed to making a home for these services for generations to come.
Our first responders serve and protect us. They are compensated fairly. But, they never receive the acknowledgement and praises that they deserve. Let’s change that. The next time you see one of our first responders (police or fire), stop and say "THANK YOU." It will make their day and I assure you it will make you feel good.
Something Good Columbus.
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.
