First responders, City budget, library project and viaducts

We believe that this proposal is a game changer for our community. If you are not up to speed on this proposal, there are plenty of opportunities to get informed and learn. There are presentations being made to civic groups, commercials airing on TV and radio. Hand-out information is available and people are eager to explain the concept. If you want more information, email building.together@columbusne.us. Or go to the project website: www.buildingtogethercolumbus.org.

We cut the ribbon Friday on the 12th Avenue viaduct. This marked the end of years of planning for viaduct needs that started back with Mayor Moser in 2004. That is correct-it has taken 16 years to get to where we are today.

The 3rd Avenue and 12th Avenue viaducts, along with the 18th Avenue pedestrian viaduct and the at-grade closing of 21st and 25th avenues, are the end of a complete package that was put to the voters and was approved. Yes, for those of you new to town or maybe forgot, this package was extremely well-vetted and approved by the voters.

Are there more viaducts planned? Not at the present time. But as long as we have at-grade crossings, there will be a need. We are evaluating our current situation and always looking at opportunities. Obviously these type of undertakings take years to materialize. And they must include all your partners-the citizens, UPRR and the State.