Growing opportunities for the good life

According to the most recent numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nebraska has the second-lowest unemployment in the country at 4.8%. Our metro areas in Lincoln, Omaha, and Sioux City are all outperforming regional peers in providing employment. Each has an unemployment rate under 6%, which is significantly lower than in other Midwestern cities: Kansas City (7.6%), Denver (7.8%), Minneapolis (8.2%), and Chicago (12.0%).

Nebraska ranks number one in the nation in employment rate among adults (ages 16 and older). We’re the only state where more than two-thirds of adults are actively working. Compared to the 67% of adults employed in Nebraska, only 52% of adults work in Arkansas and in New York.

While we’re doing comparatively well, there are still many Nebraskans who have lost work or seen their business, farm, or ranch endure financial hardship. The State put $85 million of the federal assistance we received from the Coronavirus Relief Fund into critical services such as food security, shelter, and behavioral health care. We allocated $330 million of additional funds to help businesses and livestock producers impacted by the pandemic. We also shored up our Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to ensure our ability to provide benefits to Nebraskans who are out of work.