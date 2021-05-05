Kitchen sink memories

What is your earliest memory?
Mine is sitting in a kitchen sink, with chest-high water and bubbles all around me. My head bobs against my mother’s chin as she lifts me out and wraps me in a yellow terry cloth bath towel.
Over her shoulder, I see the oven with its door open – something she did after baking bread, making pot roast, or taking the chill off a cold night.
It’s a great memory, and one of many I have of my mom; and, oddly enough, one of many that involves a kitchen sink. Like a “runner” in a movie (that image, phrase, or element reappearing in multiple scenes), the kitchen sink gives me a sense of place with my mom.
No longer living, my mother demonstrated her devotion for others at a kitchen sink. Whether it was washing dishes in the church basement after a funeral; peeling potatoes to accompany a family-sized meatloaf on Sunday; or scraping leftovers into an ice cream bucket of “kitty porridge” for her farm cats, Mother assumed her position at the sink like a soldier, devoted to performing her duty.
She was at the kitchen sink the night Tim, my now husband, came to pick me up for our first date. While the date itself is a story for another time, I remember bringing him into the kitchen where she stood at the sink cleaning Swiss chard. She wore garden attire of polyester cutoffs ripping at their seams and my father’s purple button-down shirt with its sleeves torn off and ricrac sewn around the enormous armholes. Her old elastic bra peeked out beneath her armpits as she rinsed and trimmed the maroon and green stocks.
Fully aware Tim had made reservations at a fancy restaurant and knowing her apparel lacked any sense of sophistication, she thought it humorous to ask in a southern accent, “You sure you don’t wanna stay for some possum and collard greens?”
The kitchen sink was her stage.
On a more serious note, the kitchen sink was also a place for confessions. When I was in elementary school, I tried to tell Mom a boy had touched me where he shouldn’t. I remember she was filling a pot of spaghetti noodles at the time and obviously unprepared for such a conversation. She looked at me and said she didn’t understand what I was talking about.
Too young to know if even I did, I swallowed that secret with supper. Yet, I’d like to think that exchange taught me to be a more attentive listener with my daughters, girlfriends and future students.
My diary, however, was a different story. Just before college graduation, I found my Strawberry Shortcake™ journal in a box of childhood pictures, books, and awards. Its gold lock was broken, and I assumed Mother had read through the blue-inked pages. She had to have been horrified by the vicious insults and names I called her for silly things like not letting me stay out late at night with my friends and, God forbid, telling me (a teenager) what to do.
I found her at the kitchen sink, scrubbing it clean, and held out the pink-checkered diary with Strawberry’s big innocent eyes looking up at me.
“I am sorry I called you those terrible names, Mom,” I said with tearful embarrassment. “You didn’t deserve that. I was stupid, angry, and just a kid. I didn’t mean what I said.”
Mom stopped scrubbing, looked at the journal and then at me and said, “I didn’t read your diary, Jeanne. That’s yours. Whatever you said is yours to know. Not mine.”
Her kitchen sink was also a classroom, and that day’s lesson was about respect.
So, in this month of Mother’s Day, I encourage you to recall the special moments you have had with your mom or someone you hold dear to your heart in a similar way.
How old are you in those memories?
What funny, admirable, or bittersweet topics did you share?
What did those moments teach you about why you are the way you are?
And do they give you a sense of place?
Jeanne Schieffer is a published writer, poet and professional communicator with undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of South Dakota and the University of Nebraska - Kearney, respectively. She can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com. Schieffer's column will publish the first Wednesday of every month.