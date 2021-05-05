Kitchen sink memories

What is your earliest memory?

Mine is sitting in a kitchen sink, with chest-high water and bubbles all around me. My head bobs against my mother’s chin as she lifts me out and wraps me in a yellow terry cloth bath towel.

Over her shoulder, I see the oven with its door open – something she did after baking bread, making pot roast, or taking the chill off a cold night.

It’s a great memory, and one of many I have of my mom; and, oddly enough, one of many that involves a kitchen sink. Like a “runner” in a movie (that image, phrase, or element reappearing in multiple scenes), the kitchen sink gives me a sense of place with my mom.

No longer living, my mother demonstrated her devotion for others at a kitchen sink. Whether it was washing dishes in the church basement after a funeral; peeling potatoes to accompany a family-sized meatloaf on Sunday; or scraping leftovers into an ice cream bucket of “kitty porridge” for her farm cats, Mother assumed her position at the sink like a soldier, devoted to performing her duty.