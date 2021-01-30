Looking at a new Congress

When Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, he became our 46th president. Forty-six presidents isn’t many for a country that’s nearly 250 years old – presidential elections only come around once every four years, and many presidents hold office for two terms.

A new Congress, on the other hand, convenes every two years. Every other January, regardless of the outcome of the presidential election, new senators and congressmen take their seats, unpassed bills expire, and the legislative branch starts anew.

Both of these things have happened so regularly since our nation’s founding that we’ve almost come to take them for granted. But the truth is that we shouldn’t: After George Washington refused a third term in 1796, the world was shocked. No one in modern history had given up power the way he did. In fact, when King George III heard that Washington was planning to resign, he said, “If he does that, he will be the greatest man in the world.”

Our democracy persists because of our first president’s faith in the American people. Today, it is up to each of us to live up to that faith and move forward as one nation, both Democrats and Republicans. As our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, was fond of saying, we are one country, and we have one destiny.