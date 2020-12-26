Looking back at the last four years

It’s always appropriate to reflect this time of year. At the Dec. 7th Council meeting, I took the oath of office for the next four years. I thought I would take this opportunity to reflect on my first four years as your mayor. A lot has happened since taking the oath of office in December 2016.
As with all experiences, there is the good and the bad. Some of the issues or events are not pleasant memories, but they all helped shape the character of our community and my first four years.
The shooting of Officer Wangler. It is one of the worst phone calls I have ever received. The days that followed were filled with prayers and support from here and surrounding areas. And the prayers were answered with his safe return home.
The flood of March 2019. Who would have ever thought that Mother Nature would have unleashed her fury on our area? The days leading up and preparing. The communication and rapport with our County and State officials. Keeping vigil as our levee was challenged and held avoiding serious flooding and damages. Yes we suffered the tragic loss of two lives in our area. But, we were spared the damages inflicted on our neighboring communities.
The pandemic of 2020. COVID-19, unheard of before February, has dominated our lives since then. Suddenly we were shutting schools, closing businesses, and limiting gatherings. Hospitals worried about ICU capacity. And by this fall all of us knew someone affected by this virus.
But it certainly has not been all turmoil and negative experiences. There have been some fantastic achievements and changes in Columbus. New people, new buildings, new growth, and new ideas. Columbus has been very dynamic the past four years.
Start with our leadership. City staff has seen major changes. New faces in many departments. All bringing with them new ideas. Our city administrator, Tara Vasicek, joined us in January 2017. She has brought a breath of fresh air to our City team. New ideas, new approaches, and a new management style.
New department heads caused by retirement or the creating of a new position. Fire Chief Dan Miller becoming our first full-time chief. Police Chief Chuck Sherer replacing retiring Chief Gumm. Finance Director Heather Linsdley replacing retiring Anne Kinneson. HR Director Tammy Orlander replacing retiring Mike Oglevie. Chuck Sliva promoted to Public Works director. All of these department heads leading dedicated employees that come to work every day to serve our citizens.
And there has been so much activity all over town. Look at a picture of Columbus four years ago and a picture today - a lot has transpired. Look at housing starts. New residential developments in every corner of town. Single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses, and apartments. We are finally making a dent in our housing needs.
The redevelopment of the old Walmart. Going from a vacant store four years ago to one of the busiest areas in town. Retail, apartments, office space all located in one location. And this has served as a great shot in the arm for the entire western side of Columbus.
Our new police and fire stations. Facilities built to serve our community for generations to come. Giving a proper home to those who tirelessly serve and protect.
Road work and improvements have been huge the past four years. The opening of the 3rd Avenue, 12th Avenue viaducts and the 18th Avenue pedestrian viaduct. These long overdue items gaining approval during Mayor Moser’s tenure and finally getting completed. The paving of 3rd Avenue, south to Quail Run, 15th Street and much more.
The annexation of Country Club Shores showed our further commitment to the growth of Columbus. Along with this is the continued voluntary annexation of new developments that keeps extending our boundaries.
Our businesses continue to grow and prosper. Even with our tight labor force, Columbus manufacturers are constantly looking for more employees. During the pandemic while many areas of the country were shutting down, we were operating. So many of our businesses are “essential” and they found a way to keep their employees safe and their plants running.
Take all of this, the good and the bad, and my first four years have been a great experience. The outlook for Columbus is AWESOME. Many pieces are in place to keep our community moving forward and growing. I am honored and proud to have served as your Mayor the past four years.
May you all enjoy a blessed Christmas season with hopes for a prosperous New Year!