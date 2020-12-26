Looking back at the last four years

It’s always appropriate to reflect this time of year. At the Dec. 7th Council meeting, I took the oath of office for the next four years. I thought I would take this opportunity to reflect on my first four years as your mayor. A lot has happened since taking the oath of office in December 2016.

As with all experiences, there is the good and the bad. Some of the issues or events are not pleasant memories, but they all helped shape the character of our community and my first four years.

The shooting of Officer Wangler. It is one of the worst phone calls I have ever received. The days that followed were filled with prayers and support from here and surrounding areas. And the prayers were answered with his safe return home.

The flood of March 2019. Who would have ever thought that Mother Nature would have unleashed her fury on our area? The days leading up and preparing. The communication and rapport with our County and State officials. Keeping vigil as our levee was challenged and held avoiding serious flooding and damages. Yes we suffered the tragic loss of two lives in our area. But, we were spared the damages inflicted on our neighboring communities.