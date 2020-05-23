Memorial Day, coronavirus and moving forward

City activities continue to move along as we continue to live with the restrictions set upon us by the Covid-19 virus.
City facilities - City Hall, Library, Aquatic Center, Community Center, police and fire departments - are all still closed to the walk-in public but are still operating daily and conducting all the normal business. Yes, there might be a slight inconvenience, but business is getting done.
The City Council continues to handle its responsibility via conference calls as approved by the governor in March. I believe that it is extremely important for the public to know that “normal” activities are happening, decisions are being made, and our community continues to function.
We continue to move forward with discussions revolving around the downtown Civic Center that would be home to our Library, Children’s Museum, and City Hall. The vision of this complex is coming together and specifics will soon be rolled out to the public. Ideas from many vantage points have helped craft an idea that we feel captures the needs that have been expressed and can make the public excited about the project. We assume nothing! And we know that there has to be a complete explanation of the needs, the use that this complex will get, and the ability for the City to afford. All of this will be shown in the rollout that will be coming.
Growth continues all around town. New housing developments are being approved. TIF financing is helping drive some of this that would not have occurred before. Since TIF financing can now help offset infrastructure costs we are seeing some areas develop that were not in the past. A development near 41 Avenue and 12th Street. Another near East 14th Avenue and Armory Drive to name a couple.
We see new apartments starting just east of Menards. This project has been in the City’s headlights for some time and finally got started. These apartments will make a nice dent in our housing needs.
Road and street improvements are ongoing or about to start. 48th Avenue from 38th Street north to the Parkway is currently underway and will help this area continue to explode with growth.
Also, 15th Street is scheduled to begin the first part of June. You might remember this was originally scheduled to be done last fall but because of all the necessary work caused by the 2019 flooding we could not get started as early as we wanted. So instead of starting and having the streets torn up during the winter we decided to wait.
A huge project that continues to move toward completion is the expansion of our wastewater treatment plant. We are currently into Phase 4 which has a $12,000,000 price tag. This project flies under the radar because no one drives by and sees it and your services have not been interrupted during this construction.
This project is so critical to Columbus’s future. Without sufficient infrastructure to handle the needs of our community growth would cease. Residential growth, new retail, expansion of manufacturing, and new manufacturing would stop. Because of the forethought of previous City leaders these needs were recognized and addressed. This expansion is expected to handle our needs through 2040.
At this week's council meeting, the decision was made not to open The Pawnee Plunge this season. Based on the fact that we couldn’t open till July 15 (as directed by the state) and then not having staff committed to working and the distinct possibility of closing in mid-August opening made no sense. This was a tough decision to make but necessary this season.
The Aquatic Center will remain closed but will look at opening when staff feels they can operate and manage within the DHM (Directed Health Measure) that is in place at the appropriate time.
Our parks will open on June 1 as provided within the DHM issued by the governor. Along with parks youth baseball and softball will be allowed as long as the teams follow all the restrictions set forth within the DHM. A lot of discussions are being held by many youth groups looking at the restrictions and whether they can be followed and how.
Let’s talk about sales tax revenues. We all know the importance of sales tax revenues and their impact on City operations. And we all know that COVID-19 has caused an interruption in this. As I pointed out last month, the City immediately started taking steps to watch expenses even closer than normal. We are asking questions on all unnecessary spending and putting off what we can. We will continue to provide essential City services. But in so doing will be extra vigilant.
Sales tax revenues are collected by the State and remitted to the City approximately 6 weeks after the fact. March receipts received May 15, April’s will be received June 15 and so forth. The COVID-19 virus began to impact our economic community in March, carried through all of April, and continues in May.
We received our March sales tax revenues and I’m happy to report that although slightly less than March of 2018 and 2019 the revenue was higher than what we had budgeted for. This was reassuring. Now I realize that April took a bigger hit and those revenues will undoubtedly be lower than in previous years. But the March numbers give me reason for hope. I believe that our continued support of our local businesses is paying off.
Columbus is very resilient. The downturn caused by COVID-19 has hurt us but we will survive and rebound. Don’t take my comments the wrong way. I by no means take away the pain and financial hardship any of our businesses have suffered. But what I see is a community that is ready to move forward-even if in small steps. Most are eager to get some normalcy back in their lives.
Where do we go from here? We will all play a roll in shaping how Columbus will look as we move forward. We need to listen to our medical experts that have helped guide us up to this point. At the same time we must keep in mind the reality of getting on with life. We cannot survive economically or mentally living behind closed doors or hiding in a bubble. We must find the appropriate measures that blend the science with the economics and incorporate those together. We must remember that no one has all the correct answers.
Finding common ground is important. Could we start with a few things that make sense and can be easily done? Wearing a mask in the store. Why can’t this be done by all? Not taking the entire family to the store. Really-so difficult? Social distancing while out. Again what is wrong with this concept? Instead of arguing, couldn’t we follow some of these guidelines and get past this virus?
I am not going to get into a discussion with those that don’t believe, think this is a conspiracy, or just don’t care. What I know is that this is a new virus that is causing tremendous pain and economic suffering on our community and country. And we cannot stick our head in the sand and pretend that it doesn’t exist.
We have been following guidelines that have been mandated by the State. As the DHM (Directed Health Measures) change, and they will as conditions change, we will adjust accordingly. But we will enforce the DHM.
Let’s remember that on May 25th, Memorial Day, we pause to say a prayer and give thanks to those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. They sacrificed to allow us to live in the greatest country ever. And I don’t think any of them would want to think that a virus could defeat us. We cannot allow that to happen!
I have faith in you. We might not always agree but we want what is best for our community. Together we will get past this. Thank you for what you do!
Something Good Columbus.
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.
