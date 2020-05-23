Memorial Day, coronavirus and moving forward

We received our March sales tax revenues and I’m happy to report that although slightly less than March of 2018 and 2019 the revenue was higher than what we had budgeted for. This was reassuring. Now I realize that April took a bigger hit and those revenues will undoubtedly be lower than in previous years. But the March numbers give me reason for hope. I believe that our continued support of our local businesses is paying off.

Columbus is very resilient. The downturn caused by COVID-19 has hurt us but we will survive and rebound. Don’t take my comments the wrong way. I by no means take away the pain and financial hardship any of our businesses have suffered. But what I see is a community that is ready to move forward-even if in small steps. Most are eager to get some normalcy back in their lives.

Where do we go from here? We will all play a roll in shaping how Columbus will look as we move forward. We need to listen to our medical experts that have helped guide us up to this point. At the same time we must keep in mind the reality of getting on with life. We cannot survive economically or mentally living behind closed doors or hiding in a bubble. We must find the appropriate measures that blend the science with the economics and incorporate those together. We must remember that no one has all the correct answers.