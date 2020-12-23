Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy New Year (copy)

Christmas and New Year’s Day are welcome opportunities to slow down, connect with loved ones, and look forward to 2021. As we approach the year’s end, I am thankful for the many sacrifices Nebraskans have made in 2020. Despite many difficulties, our state’s residents have displayed inspiring strength and compassion during the pandemic.

Healthcare workers have done heroic work this year to keep people healthy. Families have adjusted their routines to protect elderly or at-risk loved ones in their households. Businesses have found creative ways to keep the doors open and lights on to serve customers. Places of worship have provided innovative opportunities for their congregations to come together during the pandemic. Teachers have pulled double duty, providing instruction both in-person and for remote learners. Child care centers have adopted rigorous health protocols to continue serving families. These are just a few of the ways Nebraskans have risen to the challenge in 2020.