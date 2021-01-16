Nebraskans want more space

Our first competitive advantage for hosting this mission is our people. Nebraskans are patriotic, and we give tremendous support to military families and veterans. In November 2020, SmartAsset ranked Nebraska as the 7th best state for military veterans. None of the other states competing for SPACECOM ranked in the top fifteen. There’s no better relationship anywhere in the nation than between the community of Bellevue and Offutt AFB. With its affordability, great schools, and vibrant economy, metro Omaha is a desirable place for military families to live.

The academic resources in Nebraska are second-to-none in the fields of national defense and security studies. In 2013 the University of Nebraska College of Law became the first U.S. law program to offer a doctoral degree in Space Law. The University of Nebraska is home to the National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI), one of the few university-affiliated academic centers conducting research exclusively for the Department of Defense. In September 2020, the U.S. Strategic Command awarded NSRI a $92 million, five-year contract. NSRI has now received nearly $300 million in research contracts since 2012. In February 2020, the Department of Homeland Security awarded the University of Nebraska Omaha a ten-year, $36 million grant to serve as the national headquarters for a new counterterrorism center. This continuing investment shows the confidence of the federal government in Nebraska’s ability to deliver research vital to our nation’s security. Additionally, University President Ted Carter is former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy and a retired Vice Admiral. He has the leadership experience and qualifications to maximize the University of Nebraska’s contributions to the national defense.