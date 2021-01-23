Nebraska's future leaders

Nebraska’s high school seniors have a lot to look forward to in 2021. Years of hard work in the classroom have led up to the college applications that many of them submitted last fall, and now, all that’s left to do is wait.

According to a report from the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, about 80% of seniors who go on to attend college will stay in-state for their education. A smaller group will choose to go to college out of state, but many of them will eventually return home to Nebraska.

It’s worth remembering that some of the best universities in the country aren’t what many people consider traditional colleges. These institutions offer a first-rate education, they’re highly ranked nationally, and they even guarantee you a job after you graduate. And perhaps best of all, those who get in are able to attend on a full scholarship.

Students who feel called to serve their country as officers in the military can choose between the U.S. Military Academy, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy, the Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Those who choose the Merchant Marine Academy can go on to serve as Merchant Marines or in any other branch of our armed forces, and those who choose the Naval Academy can earn a commission as officers in either the Navy or the Marine Corps.