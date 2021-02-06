Offutt’s runway replacement is well underway

In my eight years in the Nebraska Legislature I worked on many issues, from transportation and infrastructure to agriculture and the economy. I brought these issues Nebraskans care about most with me to the Senate. But when I arrived in Washington, I added another major focus area to this list – national security – and I was able to secure a position on the important Senate Armed Services Committee.

The federal government provides for the national defense. And crucially, that defense is the government’s most fundamental duty. We can disagree on how any number of policies might affect our country, but without a strong military, we would have no country at all.

As you may know, one of the most important military bases in the country is located right here in Nebraska. Offutt Air Force Base is home not just to STRATCOM, the unified command that oversees our nuclear weapons, but also to the 55th Wing, an Air Force unit that carries out critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions all around the world.

The 55th Wing has been stationed at Offutt for more than 50 years – but the runway they use is even older. It dates all the way back to World War II, and even though parts of it have been updated since then, we have needed a replacement for decades.