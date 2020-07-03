On Independence Day, Lou Gehrig said goodbye

Sportswriters at the time often wrote that Gehrig played in the bigger-than-life Babe Ruth’s shadow. But the always gracious Gehrig said that Ruth cast “a pretty big shadow,” which allowed plenty of room for everyone. Eleanor made certain that as long as she lived, her husband’s memory and all his outstanding personal qualities would remain at the forefront.

Society for American Baseball Research historian Tara Krieger wrote a moving biographical sketch that highlights many of Eleanor’s efforts to preserve the accuracy of Lou’s life. Krieger wrote that Eleanor and Lou were married less than eight years. But Eleanor, who never remarried, was a widow for nearly 43. The Associated Press, in its obituary on Eleanor, called her the “First Lady of the Yankees,” in part because of her four decades-long presence at annual Yankees’ Old Timer’ Days.

Eleanor’s most important contribution to how the media portrayed Lou after his death was her veto power over the Samuel Goldwyn-produced movie, “Pride of the Yankees.” Released a year after Gehrig’s death and co-starring Gary Cooper and Teresa Wright, Eleanor remembered in her memoir “My Luke and I” that she was reluctant to watch the production room rushes.