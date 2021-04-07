On the road in eastern Nebraska

On Thursday, April 1, I drove up to Blair, where I visited a few local businesses, including Blair Meat Market and Prairie Star Botanicals. Also among my stops were Bra-Ta Boutique, an adorable clothing store named after a combination of the names of the owners’ two children - Braden and Taylor - and Butch’s Deli, where I had the best chicken salad sandwich. And I stopped by the Washington County Food Pantry at Joseph’s Coat. Denise Goddard and her team of wonderful volunteers have done an outstanding job of caring for their community over the past year during COVID-19 and are wonderful examples of neighbor helping neighbor during tough times. It was an honor to talk with them about their work.

One of my favorite visits was to The Chocolate Season, a chocolate and coffee shop in South Lincoln. I loved the chance to try owner Erika Jensen’s products and I learned a little about the innovation and science involved in her delicious creations. We talked about how the pandemic has affected small shops like hers. Like many small business owners, she had to rethink and replan her business model last year, and she’s looking forward to making 2021 their best year yet.