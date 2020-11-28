Reflecting on the mask mandate

Activities abound all over Columbus. In the downtown, the demolition of the old fire station/ community center is complete. Soon we will begin work on the exciting new Community Building project that voters approved in last month’s election. The first thing that will be noticed will involve the old library itself. The former police station will serve as the interim location and moving of materials will start soon. Things will be different during construction but the library’s staff is confident they will continue to provide the services our patrons expect during this time.

The downtown area is festive with holiday lights and decorations. There are plenty of shops and businesses that are ready to handle your shopping needs. During these difficult pandemic times, it is more important than ever to shop local and support these individuals. Before you drive elsewhere or shop online, give these local merchants an opportunity.

As you drive around Columbus, you see building activity happening everywhere. The apartment complex, The Flats at 5th near Menards, is progressing well. On the corner next to them is Legacy, a new car wash. The old Walmart site continues with activity as the new Starbucks is near completion, and the north end of the original building ready for Nelnet to occupy.