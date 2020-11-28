Reflecting on the mask mandate

I would be remised if I did not begin with a few comments about the special meeting held by the Columbus City Council on Tuesday.
By now you know the outcome of the meeting, which was held to have discussions about a proposed mask ordinance for the City. After nearly three hours of conversation to discuss the pros and cons of the idea, the Council came to a 4-4 tie. As mayor, I used my authority to break a tie and voted in favor of the ordinance.
I took a position of listening to our local and state medical and health professionals. They are on the frontlines daily, and they see masks as a good tool to use, along with social distancing and handwashing. This was not an easy decision nor one that I took lightly. But I do believe that it was the right decision and I stand by my vote.
My hope is that soon, either with a vaccine or though natural progression, this virus will come under control. Until then, I hope our community will come together and do the right thing for everyone. We have always stepped up to help our neighbors. That is needed now more than ever.
At their Dec. 7 meeting, Council members will sit and begin another term. The November election brought all previous members back to serve. This Council has a track record of working for the betterment of Columbus. I am excited to begin serving four more years with them and continuing to move Columbus forward.
Activities abound all over Columbus. In the downtown, the demolition of the old fire station/ community center is complete. Soon we will begin work on the exciting new Community Building project that voters approved in last month’s election. The first thing that will be noticed will involve the old library itself. The former police station will serve as the interim location and moving of materials will start soon. Things will be different during construction but the library’s staff is confident they will continue to provide the services our patrons expect during this time.
The downtown area is festive with holiday lights and decorations. There are plenty of shops and businesses that are ready to handle your shopping needs. During these difficult pandemic times, it is more important than ever to shop local and support these individuals. Before you drive elsewhere or shop online, give these local merchants an opportunity.
As you drive around Columbus, you see building activity happening everywhere. The apartment complex, The Flats at 5th near Menards, is progressing well. On the corner next to them is Legacy, a new car wash. The old Walmart site continues with activity as the new Starbucks is near completion, and the north end of the original building ready for Nelnet to occupy.
There is always work being done by staff that affects us immensely but we don’t recognize it. One such item is our City’s land use ordinance (LDO). It is currently being revised for the first time in over 20 years. This document sets forth the guidelines and procedures for the future growth of Columbus. Staff has spent countless hours adding, subtracting, updating and revamping.
The LDO spells out what needs to happen as new developments and growth begins. Most in our community are not aware of the LDO and/or do not have any interaction with it. But it has an impact on all of us. Subdivision specifications, lot setbacks, lot sizes, street requirements and drainage needs are all addressed in this document. We are computerizing our processes to allow quicker turnaround time with permits and other paperwork needs. We are working to be more user friendly and efficient.
We have done a lot to try and allow a more liberal hand in developing. We have looked at what other communities have done and what is working to continue to attracting new developments and, along with that, new residents.
All of this has been presented and reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Committee and given to our legal staff for final approval. We will then present the final document to the Planning Commission and then to the City Council for final approval.
I hope everyone can remain safe and healthy as we move into the holiday season.
Something Good Columbus!
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.
