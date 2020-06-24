Saving the American shopping mall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In recent years, we’ve been hearing a lot about the possible demise of shopping malls in America­, and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation seems particularly dire – especially for us nostalgic dweebs of the 1980’s who depended on malls for our embarrassing fashion choices and futile dating rituals. Well, I say it’s time to take a stand, and I’m proud that my three daughters (and my Visa card) are doing everything in their power to keep malls alive and me in debt.

I’ve given up trying to keep track of my two older daughters in the numerous malls we visit. I feel like I’ve done my job if I can just avoid an Amber Alert. My youngest daughter, though, still likes to accompany me – and sometimes sweetly asks if she can hold hands with my wallet.

Architects design malls to wear down impatient dads until they are willing to hand over their cash as long as they can sit down. Malls require extensive walking, punctuated by extensive standing, interrupted by extensive on-the-spot decision-making, eventually ending in defeated slouching on a bench in the mall concourse and blankly staring at other shoppers in a shameful spectacle of full-blown creepiness. Until then, there are the inevitable visits to the following establishments whose sole purpose is to render me bankrupt.

Claire’s