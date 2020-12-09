Successfully slowing the spread

To determine the restrictions needed to fight the virus at any given time, we have been using the percentage of staffed hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients as our primary metric. This helps protect hospital capacity, so we can provide the care people need. If Nebraska ever reaches 25% of hospital beds with coronavirus patients, we’ll immediately go into our “red” phase. Currently, less than 20% of our staffed hospital beds have coronavirus patients in them. If the percentage of coronavirus-related hospitalizations is below the 20% threshold for seven days (rolling average), we’ll enter the “yellow” phase of our pandemic plan and loosen restrictions.

Regardless of which phase we are in, it’s critical that all of us continue to keep practicing good hygiene. As the weather gets colder, people will spend more time indoors. This elevates the risk of transmission. During the winter months, it will be more important than ever for Nebraskans to avoid the “Three Cs.” This means avoiding crowded places, close contacts, and confined spaces. Wash hands often for at least twenty seconds to kill off the virus. Wear a mask when you go to the store. Do your Christmas shopping alone instead of taking the kids with you. Limit the size of holiday gatherings, and be mindful of at-risk loved ones when you make plans to celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas and the New Year. All of these common sense steps will help protect hospital capacity.