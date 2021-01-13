Such a sad legacy to leave

With the federal government virtually turned into a one-party socialist state, the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi troika will quickly flush away or turn around all the good things Trump did.

Unfortunately, it will be years before conservatives and the Republican Party can recover from the damage Trump has wrought just since Nov. 3.

We conservatives have been down and out before. The year 1976 comes to mind. But we bounced back with the right leadership and we can do it this time, too.

We have to regroup. We need to look forward, to find young new leaders to take us into the political future Trump has made for us.

Maybe now is a good time to go back and listen to some of my father’s great speeches, or his radio addresses from the late 1970s, and remember what he meant when he said he envisioned America as “a shining city on the hill.”

In the meantime, I ask all conservatives and Trump supporters – all 74,222,958 of you – to please stop thinking of Donald Trump as the equal of Ronald Reagan.

There is nothing my father and Donald Trump had in common and there never will be.