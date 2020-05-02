The good in others

Other food pantries, such as the Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership, have also seen an uptick in requests. In the face of these challenging circumstances, they have begun to innovate. To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they have begun conducting business by phone, and they have started to box up food and leave it in baskets outside people’s houses.

The Salvation Army in Hastings has changed their practices as well. They are taking food directly to those in need with a mobile food unit, which they drive from neighborhood to neighborhood to serve hot meals.

Schools across Nebraska have been closed for weeks, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to serve their students. On top of instituting a remote learning program, Holdrege Public Schools is offering free meals five days a week, where any child under the age of 18 can pick up lunch and the next day’s breakfast at no charge, and adults can do the same for just $4. Kearney Public Schools is offering a similar program, which has allowed them to serve nearly 800 meals per day throughout this crisis.

These are just a few examples of the remarkable efforts to address food insecurity that are occurring all across our great state. While there is stress, uncertainty, and anxiety right now, it is “chicken soup” to our souls to see these groups stepping up to help provide relief to others.