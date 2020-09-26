The high price of police protests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It didn’t matter what the findings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury were going to be.

Black Lives Matters and their sympathizers were well prepared to riot on Wednesday night in Louisville and other cities, like New York and Washington.

The video of that rented U-Haul filled with big signs and who-knows-what-else is all the proof you need that their “peaceful protest” was a planned operation.

Taking over the streets, burning down buildings, destroying businesses, shooting things at police and roughing up ordinary citizens was like a summer job for protesters in dozens of our cities.

Now it looks like it’s going to be their full-time fall job, too.

The rioting has been done under the pretext of seeking justice for black Americans who were victims of allegedly racist cops and a supposedly racist justice system. But the young Black and white mobsters of 2020 America aren’t doing their cause much good with their nightly melees.

All they’ve done is make a lot of new enemies among white people, create new Trump voters and scare the crap out of ordinary citizens who get caught up in the violence or watch it nightly on TV.