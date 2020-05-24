The importance of Memorial Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Each year in March, a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean hosts veterans and active duty service members for a ceremony called the Reunion of Honor. Along with their Japanese counterparts, these current and former members of the Marine Corps and Navy have met there nearly every year since 1980 to remember their fallen friends and comrades.

That island is Iwo Jima. This year marks the 75th anniversary of that decisive 37-day battle, which ended with the American flag atop Mount Suribachi, the island’s highest point, and helped to turn the tide of World War II in the Pacific. Nearly 7,000 American soldiers lost their lives on Iwo Jima’s volcanic sands, and 20,000 more were wounded.

This year’s 75th anniversary ceremony was scheduled to be even bigger than normal. More than 20 living veterans of the battle were expected to attend, all of whom are in their nineties.

But things this year have been far from normal. The 2020 Reunion of Honor was canceled over concerns about the coronavirus, and we have had to look for other ways to pay our respects.