The bill would also require the Federal Communications Commission to create rules to aid this separation, as well as rules to help survivors get back on their feet with temporary enrollment in Lifeline, an FCC program that offers low-income and other qualified Americans a discount on their phone and internet bills. The Safe Connections Act would also ensure that calls or texts to domestic violence support hotlines no longer appear on call logs, since abusers can use that information to track calls for help.

In reviewing the bill with the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, an organization doing critical work to support survivors in our state, they told me of the importance of this provision. The Coalition’s Legal Director stated, “A few days ago, I talked with an advocate who told me of an individual who was abusing his spouse calling the hotline to see who she was communicating with. The Safe Connections Act would be a great tool for survivors who are trying to leave an abusive relationship.”

According to the Nebraska Coalition, during the 12-month period ending on September 30, 2020, the 20 local domestic violence programs they assist across Nebraska received nearly 40,000 calls to their hotlines. These programs also provided over 10,000 Nebraskans with services like essential supplies and legal advice, as well as a combined 60,000 nights in their shelters.