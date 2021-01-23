The state of the City of Columbus is good!

Editor's note: Mayor Jim Bulkley recently gave his State of the City address at a Columbus City Council meeting. The Telegram is publishing the text of his speech as part of his column this month, per his request.
When reflecting upon 2020 we must begin with COVID-19. Nothing has impacted our country and our community more during 2020. From quarantines, business closures, school closures, a mask ordinance - our community has seen it all.
But through all the adversity has come some great things. Our community stepped up and help work through all of this. From huge increases in take-out orders at our restaurants when indoor seating was not allowed to wearing masks and social distancing and other precautions. Our residents helped each other out.
Our industries, many deemed essential, not only operated during the pandemic but many expanded and looked for more employees. We can be proud and feel a part of the pandemic solution with BD Medical being an integral part of the vaccination process. Manufacturing needles and syringes right here in Columbus.
Vaccines have arrived and the process of getting our citizens inoculated has begun. There does, finally, appear to be light at the end of the COVID tunnel.
Other City activities continued though all of 2020. A dent has been put into our housing shortage. All over town you see new construction. Residential single family homes, duplexes, and townhouses near the airport and the Armory. Apartment complexes near the old Walmart and Menards. New housing starts abound in all areas of Columbus.
New business construction continues. The Loup Maintenance facility along the Parkway opened. The Pillen Family Farms office and Great Plains Bank also on the Parkway. And just north, Columbus Community Hospital continues to enlarge the footprint on its campus. All of this making Columbus more of a medical destination.
Businesses continue to thrive and expand. Columbus Hydraulics moved into its new facility. Expansion at BD Medical and many others doing internal remodeling to accommodate new processes. And although Columbus continues to have extremely low unemployment, many manufacturers keep looking for employees.
St. Bonaventure’s expansion was completed with its ribbon-cutting ceremony this past September. The old Walmart continues its transformation with the opening of Freddie’s, the apartment complex, and a soon-to-be done Starbucks.
The Police and Fire departments opened their new facilities. The results of an overwhelming voter approved bond issue in 2016. This giving our community awesome facilities to house our first responders for years to come.
Road projects are never ending and 2020 was no different. The 12th Avenue viaduct was completed and opened. Third Avenue, south to 5th Street was completed and opened. Fifteenth Street completed, opened with final items to be completed this spring. And multiple smaller paving and patching projects all over town.
City infrastructure continues to improve to accommodate our growing community. Over $14 million in expansion completed at our Waste Water Treatment Plant. This will handle Columbus’ needs today and the growth we anticipate though 2040.
Working with FEMA staff, we were finally able to obtain final approval for the necessary repairs at Quail Run Golf Course. Some minor repairs and work was done during 2020 but the bulk of the necessary repairs had to wait for the official FEMA approval. It has been a blessing to have our Van Berg course to help carry the golfing needs through this trying period. Kudos to all who have helped during this strange time. Columbus golf, like golf around the country, has thrived during the pandemic.
You could not point to a better example of working together than the opening of the JCC (Joint Communication Center). A combined effort of the City and the County to develop and bring on line this new facility. Put together to handle the E911 needs of Columbus and Platte County, we had hoped from the beginning that we could also serve our surrounding area. And this has begun with the addition of Polk County. A win/win for all.
The November election gave resounding approval to the bond issue for a new Community Center to house our Library, Cultural Arts, Children’s Museum, and City Hall. The old fire station and old Community Center are gone. Soon the Library will move into its temporary home in the old Police station. And the work on this project will get underway.
On a very positive note there were few personnel changes during 2020. Our core of City workers is solid and experienced. They come to work eager to serve the citizens of Columbus and make sure the essential services we come to rely on are delivered.
So even though COVID-19 will be what most people talk about when they reflect back on 2020, it is obvious, as I have pointed out, that Columbus had great things happening. And as we move into 2021, our current momentum will carry us forward.
2021 looks to be another good year for Columbus!
Thank you!
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.