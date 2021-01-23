The state of the City of Columbus is good!

City infrastructure continues to improve to accommodate our growing community. Over $14 million in expansion completed at our Waste Water Treatment Plant. This will handle Columbus’ needs today and the growth we anticipate though 2040.

Working with FEMA staff, we were finally able to obtain final approval for the necessary repairs at Quail Run Golf Course. Some minor repairs and work was done during 2020 but the bulk of the necessary repairs had to wait for the official FEMA approval. It has been a blessing to have our Van Berg course to help carry the golfing needs through this trying period. Kudos to all who have helped during this strange time. Columbus golf, like golf around the country, has thrived during the pandemic.

You could not point to a better example of working together than the opening of the JCC (Joint Communication Center). A combined effort of the City and the County to develop and bring on line this new facility. Put together to handle the E911 needs of Columbus and Platte County, we had hoped from the beginning that we could also serve our surrounding area. And this has begun with the addition of Polk County. A win/win for all.