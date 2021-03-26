Trains, viaducts, library and Easter

On March 15, the City Council held a Committee of the Whole meeting and invited representatives from Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) to attend. We wanted to discuss the continued issues associated with the blocking of the 23rd and 26th streets' crossings downtown.
I am sure that most of you have probably encountered a delay caused by our downtown crossings being blocked by trains. There seems to be more of an issue from 7-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and 3:30-5 p.m. Many times these blockages occur for only a few minutes. But, it is not uncommon to have blockages up to 30 minutes, 40 minutes, and sometimes over an hour.
We know that this is not only an inconvenience but can also represent a safety issues in regards to our first responders getting to where they are needed. The feeling from the Council and many citizens is that this situation is unacceptable and should be addressed.
In November, I had reached out to UPRR management and discussed our situations and issues. UPRR initiated an investigation into our circumstances and pledged to work to help the problem. But since those initial discussions and investigations, little seemed to change.
Hence, the need for our Committee of the Whole meeting. Two UPPR employees were in attendance and did a nice job of explaining what happens, from the railroad point of view, when trains come into town and switching must take place. And switching is necessary for the railroad to deliver the goods and services that local manufacturers are needing. I don’t think citizens actually understand the amount of local business that does rely on the railroad for much of their inventory needs.
The switching is set up to be done at specific times to try and minimize blockages and local disruptions. But things do not always revolve in a “perfect” world. Trains can be late. Weather issues, mechanical issues, personnel issues. Many things can affect the railroad's ability to execute their game plan. When things interfere with the prescribed game plan we have more issues. Thus, more blockages for longer periods of time.
Could this switching happen further west in the train yard? Could the switching happen further east of town? Could they make sure they don’t block both 23rd and 26th at the same time? These are all good questions that were asked. The railroad said they would look into each question. There may be reason that certain things are done a certain way and they will let us know.
Some might say why are we asking the the railroad instead of saying, "why don’t we tell them what they should do in our town." The answer to that is, quite simply, we can’t! The railroads are federally regulated and run by rules that are handed down from Washington. Not Lincoln or Columbus City Hall. And another reason, though many don’t like this answer, the railroads were here first.
It does no good to throw stones at UPRR. We need to look at them as the asset they are to our community and communicate with them to make our mutual existence more palatable. They need to hear our concerns. We need to see that they care and that they will work at making things better. Two UPRR employees coming to our Committee of the Whole and taking an hour to hear our questions and concerns is a step in the right direction.
Another step in the right direction has also been taken. The City has advertised for the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the downtown railroad overpass study. This will begin the process of looking at our downtown crossing and traffic and come up with a plan or concept that would be taken to the public.
This will be an all-inclusive look. A viaduct, a pedestrian viaduct, built separately, built together, where, how does the footprint affect the surrounding area? And how is it funded? My point is there are lots and lots of questions. And many people have lots and lots of answers. This process will merge the questions and the answers and give us some possible options. STAY TUNED - the process has just begun.
Since my last writing, activities continue around Columbus. The new Starbucks opened and business appears to be good. We know that traffic is a concern around this vibrant development and relief is planned. The traffic light at this entrance/exit is to be re-activated. The developer is waiting on parts, the light will soon be working.
The 48th Avenue reconstruction has begun. A project that wasn’t able to be completed last year, this work, from the Parkway south to 38th Street, will be an awesome addition when completed. I realize that the construction makes for some headaches. Please recognize that the short-term inconvenience will be offset with the completion of the new road.
The Library is about finished with its move into the old police station. The old Library building auctioned off the materials, furnishings, and other incidentals and is readying for its demolition. A 24-month timeline has begun taking us from the old to the new. Again, the short-term inconvenience will be offset by an awesome new facility.
I hope you all enjoy a peaceful Easter season. And may your family stay healthy and safe.
