Trains, viaducts, library and Easter

The switching is set up to be done at specific times to try and minimize blockages and local disruptions. But things do not always revolve in a “perfect” world. Trains can be late. Weather issues, mechanical issues, personnel issues. Many things can affect the railroad's ability to execute their game plan. When things interfere with the prescribed game plan we have more issues. Thus, more blockages for longer periods of time.

Could this switching happen further west in the train yard? Could the switching happen further east of town? Could they make sure they don’t block both 23rd and 26th at the same time? These are all good questions that were asked. The railroad said they would look into each question. There may be reason that certain things are done a certain way and they will let us know.

Some might say why are we asking the the railroad instead of saying, "why don’t we tell them what they should do in our town." The answer to that is, quite simply, we can’t! The railroads are federally regulated and run by rules that are handed down from Washington. Not Lincoln or Columbus City Hall. And another reason, though many don’t like this answer, the railroads were here first.

