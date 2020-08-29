Trump needs to stay on message, Biden needs to stay quiet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has become increasingly clear that Joe Biden’s best chance to win the presidency is to remain firmly planted on his basement sectional with limited contact with the outside world for the duration. In fact, if I were running Biden’s campaign, I’d fit the former vice president with a shock collar and run an invisible fence around the perimeter of his basement.

If it works from my Great Dane, it can work for Biden.

The problem with Biden is the more of him you have, the less you want – sort of like caviar. The first bite, “Interesting,” the second, “I don’t know if I like this,” the third, “I think this has gone bad.”

Biden has been given a gift of sorts – chaos. What he mostly needs to do now is stay out of the way, literally and figuratively. President Trump didn’t create COVID-19, didn’t kill 177,000 Americans as some Democrats have charged, nor did he inspire anarchists to take to the streets and occupy sections of American cities, vandalize public property, defund local police departments and topple statues. But it is ultimately his responsibility to reassure the country and restore order. Neither will be easy.