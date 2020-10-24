Trump tamed is Trump triumphant

As I told my son Cameron, if the president had behaved like he did Thursday night for the last 3½ years, the polls would be 60-40 in Trump’s favor and the election would be over right now.

Overall, President Trump did everything he needed to do to help himself and unmask poor Joe Biden, who looked and sounded like an old, tired and befuddled politician from 1978 – which is what he is.

He abided by the new debate rules and was subdued, but he was still tough. He was on target. Heck, at times he actually looked presidential.

He defended himself on how his administration has handled the Covid-19 plague and helped blacks on prison reform and economic Opportunity Zones.

He touted his economic successes, stressed that the country has to learn to live with the coronavirus and repeated his pledge there will be no more lockdowns.

Trump scored major political points with voters in Texas and Pennsylvania by jumping on Biden’s politically foolish statement that he plans to transition away from the oil industry.

Most important, President Trump consistently gave Biden plenty of time to hang himself while hitting him and his new leftwing ideas with good right-hand jabs.