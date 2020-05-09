Don’t need your stimulus check? Consider giving it to your hometown

Community unrestricted endowments are a critical development tool for Greater Nebraska hometowns like those in Brown County. Since 1995, local volunteers have been working to build our unrestricted endowment account, which now totals over $1 million. All contributions to the endowment are invested and every year, we use a portion of the payout to make grants that respond to opportunities and challenges as they arise. For instance, in Brown County, our unrestricted endowment allowed us to keep the Sandhills Care Center, a vital facility for our aging population, open and caring for residents. As I type this, many communities across the state are using unrestricted endowment payout to make grants to local food banks, nonprofits addressing domestic violence, resources for virtual learning, and other needs areas that have come to the forefront as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.