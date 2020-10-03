Don't let social media influence your vote on library project, other elections

Editor's note: Check out our website, columbustelegram.com, on Monday, Oct. 12, for a special video. Telegram Managing Editor Matt Lindberg will be sitting down with City Administrator Tara Vasicek, Mayor Jim Bulkley and Library Director Karen Connell to discuss the library project that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

In the general election this November, a ballot question will ask Columbus residents to authorize bonds for a project that includes tearing down City Hall and the Columbus Public Library, 2504 14th St.

In those lots, a larger structure would be built that includes the library, a children’s museum, art gallery, coffee shop, community room and City Hall. The City Hall portion of the project would be paid for by existing funds and revenue, according to buildingtogethercolumbus.org.

Yet, there have been many residents on social media spreading and insisting upon information that is simply wrong. The City of Columbus is not proposing any additional tax to fund this community building project or asking residents to consider a plan it previously rejected.

Here’s what you actually need to know:

These bonds would be paid using the existing half-percent sales tax currently being collected for this purpose. The tax is already in place.