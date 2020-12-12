Council's decision for its president step in right direction

It could be argued Monday night’s Columbus City Council meeting was bittersweet. Congratulations are in order for Beth Augustine-Schulte, who was appointed the council’s president. But we can’t help but think about what else sticks out – she’s the third female city council president in Columbus’ history.

Columbus’ roots date back hundreds of years – to the 1800s. So in the decades Columbus has had a city council, only two other females prior to Monday have served in the role of president? That’s disappointing.

Augustine-Schulte hit the nail on the head during an interview with The Columbus Telegram.

“I would like to see more women run for city council,” she said. “If I were a young mom or even a mom with high school kids or anything, it would be really hard to find the time … Not to say that men don’t take care of those things well. I just think that women have their priorities kind of realigned differently, I’m presuming.”