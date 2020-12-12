Council's decision for its president step in right direction

It could be argued Monday night’s Columbus City Council meeting was bittersweet. Congratulations are in order for Beth Augustine-Schulte, who was appointed the council’s president. But we can’t help but think about what else sticks out – she’s the third female city council president in Columbus’ history.
Columbus’ roots date back hundreds of years – to the 1800s. So in the decades Columbus has had a city council, only two other females prior to Monday have served in the role of president? That’s disappointing.
Augustine-Schulte hit the nail on the head during an interview with The Columbus Telegram.
“I would like to see more women run for city council,” she said. “If I were a young mom or even a mom with high school kids or anything, it would be really hard to find the time … Not to say that men don’t take care of those things well. I just think that women have their priorities kind of realigned differently, I’m presuming.”
Indeed, times have changed. In Columbus, we’ve seen more and more women take on leadership roles throughout the years. Whether it’s serving as the chamber president, city administrator, on the board of supervisors, local college campus president, or as entrepreneurs, roles in manufacturing, business and other administrative-type positions. There are also many who do the same through community service clubs and activities.
We applaud the Columbus City Council's decision to unanimously appoint its third-ever female president. That’s not to say men don’t work hard or earn what they get; however, we cannot pretend we don’t live in an era that the gender pay gap still exists. Women and young girls need to know they’re valued and deserve leadership opportunities if they’re fit for them. Young girls need to know they can aspire to be anything or go after any dream they have and not be held back because of their gender.
We hope women of all ages in our community will be compelled to run for public office or seek leadership opportunities in the future.
Think of our daughters, granddaughters and future generations of people who will call Columbus home. It will take men and women working together to make Columbus “Something Good” – not just one or the other.
Augustine-Schulte’s appointment as the City Council’s president is yet another step in the right direction and reminder that Columbus’ nickname, “the city of power and progress,” rings true.
