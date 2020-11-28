Do what's right and mask up

Nobody said masks stopped the spread completely; it slows the spread down.

So why are people acting like this is such a big deal? And why is it that most kids in our community are handling wearing face masks in school nearly eight hours each day better than adults?

It's simple. If we can slow the spread of this virus and keep our businesses and schools open by temporarily being inconvenienced because we are wearing a piece of fabric over faces, let's do it.

Hopefully, a vaccine is around the corner and we can get back to some normalcy as soon as possible.

That's better than our current trend of doing the same old thing then having to work from home and go into "shutdown mode" again like earlier this year.

This isn't a liberal agenda or a Republican agenda - it should be a community agenda.

Our mayor and councilors who voted in favor of this mandate should be applauded for doing what our governor has failed to do.