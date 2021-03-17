Hard work has its rewards

The National Collegiate Athletic Association projects that only 1% of American high schoolers will transition from high school to collegiate Division 1 basketball, and only 2.9% will have a shot at Division I football.

But in the last six months, the local area saw two of its own earn those opportunities with the state’s pride and joy, the University of Nebraska. Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner signed on to join Husker hoops back in November, while Columbus High’s Ernest Hausmann not long ago gave a verbal commitment to join Nebraska football.

These two young athletes deserve praise for not only their individual accomplishments, but how they’ve conducted themselves on and off the field. By all accounts, they have worked hard on the field and in the classroom, handling themselves with grace no matter a game’s outcome when doing an interview with The Telegram. Both have also consistently put the spotlight on others – their teammate and coaches – rather than their own abilities.

A linebacker/receiver for the Discoverers, Hausmann was sought after by several Division I programs. Although signing day is approximately nine months away, he decided to commit to Nebraska after asking the coaches some questions last weekend.