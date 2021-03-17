Hard work has its rewards

The National Collegiate Athletic Association projects that only 1% of American high schoolers will transition from high school to collegiate Division 1 basketball, and only 2.9% will have a shot at Division I football.
But in the last six months, the local area saw two of its own earn those opportunities with the state’s pride and joy, the University of Nebraska. Humphrey St. Francis’ Allison Weidner signed on to join Husker hoops back in November, while Columbus High’s Ernest Hausmann not long ago gave a verbal commitment to join Nebraska football.
These two young athletes deserve praise for not only their individual accomplishments, but how they’ve conducted themselves on and off the field. By all accounts, they have worked hard on the field and in the classroom, handling themselves with grace no matter a game’s outcome when doing an interview with The Telegram. Both have also consistently put the spotlight on others – their teammate and coaches – rather than their own abilities.
A linebacker/receiver for the Discoverers, Hausmann was sought after by several Division I programs. Although signing day is approximately nine months away, he decided to commit to Nebraska after asking the coaches some questions last weekend.
"With the timing, I wanted to be respectful to the other schools so they could focus on their roster and getting it filled. I also wanted to show Nebraska that I'm all in and that I'm ready to build the class of 2022,” Hausmann said.
Weidner signed on to play for Nebraska basketball back in November.
"It's hard to explain how excited I was because this whole recruiting process, coming from a small town, a small school, I feel like a lot of people doubted me a little bit," Weidner told The Telegram at the time. "Once I finally started to prove myself, to put my name on that line, it just felt really good to finally prove myself and prove that I have what it takes to play at the Division-I level."
Hausmann and Weidner are shining examples of the importance of working hard, following in the footsteps of 2020 Scotus graduate Tyler Palmer, who signed a National Letter of Intent to join Nebraska baseball as a walk-on back in late 2019. They didn’t use the excuse of not being from big markets like Omaha or Lincoln for why they couldn’t achieve something like the chance to play Division I sports.
It goes to show you – it’s not about where you’re from, it’s about where you’re going and the steps you take to get there.