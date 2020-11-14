Reviving recycling effort is inspiring

After that, Oceguera and Podliska appeared before the Platte County Board of Supervisors at one of its October meetings to request $4,415.20 from the County to help cover the costs of purchasing trailers for the drop-off recycling program as the nonprofit relies on grants to support its own operations.

We applaud the County board for making this investment and recognizing the benefit, but Oceguera and the KCB team deserve immense credit for understanding there was a desire for a local and free recycling effort and choosing to do something about it rather than simply complain about there not being an option.

Oceguera told The Telegram she has had some “promising” conversations with local businesses about putting the trailers up outside their locations, but stressed nothing is quite set in stone just yet.

The Environmental Protection Agency celebrates Nov. 15 as “America Recycles Day,” a nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. It’s fitting that on this particular weekend, amid these scary and uncertain times, the Columbus area can be rest assured that recycling will be a viable option here in the near future. The program is tentatively scheduled to begin in January 2021. This is truly “Something Good.”

This should remind all of us that doing nothing but complaining is only perpetuating a problem. Taking action is being part of the solution.

