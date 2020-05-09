Farmers market
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Farmers market

Regarding the Farmers Market not being in Frankfort Square. Maybe you should look into the situation before pointing fingers at good old City Hall. How about asking the organizers of the Farmers Market. The City did not tell the Farmers Market they could not start in Frankfort Square. They didn’t even provide the required material to the City to do the event.

If I was asked I would have said Frankfort Square was a much better choice than Market 23. I would have suggested that maybe we should wait a couple weeks and let the virus calm down. Because as mentioned the spaciousness of Frankfort Square makes sense.

But no one asked me. Instead they just point fingers and blame.

Jim Bulkley

Columbus

