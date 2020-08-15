Gambling with Nebraska: A losing bet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the years, Nebraska has decided against allowing casino gambling in the Good Life—and for good reason. Gambling can ruin families, hurt communities, and pile on new costs to the state. By keeping Nebraska casino-free, our state has minimized the social harms associated with problem gambling. In fact, research shows that Nebraska ranks as the fourth-least gambling-addicted state in America.

It’s not just about the rankings. There’s a real human cost to casinos. When thinking about casino gambling, it’s important to remember that the house always wins. The allure of hitting the jackpot overshadows the more common reality of players going broke chasing the dream of winning it all. In 2017, Americans lost $107 billion from all forms of legalized gambling.

These losses are a reflection of one of the sad realities of gambling: It can be a habit-forming and addictive activity. While some gamblers harmlessly lose a little cash, others have a harder time knowing when to stop. Compulsive gamblers get a “high” from gambling that rewires the neural circuitry of the brain much like an addictive drug. As with drug abuse, gambling addiction leads to anti-social and self-destructive behaviors.