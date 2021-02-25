Good parents are superheroes

- The one time he surprised me with my first live NBA game to watch the Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons in one of Michael Jordan’s first games back following his original retirement to play baseball. They were nosebleed seats, maybe standing-room-only, but they were awesome!

Quite frankly, I have a lot of good memories of times with my Dad throughout the years to this day. But, when I look back at all of them, there’s a consistent theme: Love. Even when he made decisions I didn’t understand at the time – like moving us all over the country several times for a better job with better hours and pay so he could better support his family and spend more time with us – I know now these were not selfish decisions. They were made out of an abundance of love for his family.

A good father is one who is willing to invest time and effort in his family even when he feels tired and even when he feels like he's not in his comfort zone. A true, devoted father is the one who is willing to make compromises and sacrifice his own needs, wishes and even happiness for the sake of his family.