Good parents are superheroes

There’s a story in my family that comes up from time to time that has become a bit legendary throughout the years. It goes a little like this:
It was wintertime 1992 in the bitter, blistering cold suburbs of Chicago. A 6-year-old me desperately wanted for Christmas a “Talk Boy,” the handheld voice recorder and sound novelty toy manufactured after the success of “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.” My dad woke up super early one, cold morning (I think Black Friday) and waited in line while braving the harsh elements outside of a Target to get me one the day it was released. The temperature, the number of people in line and the time he was outside the store have changed over the years, but it was pretty awesome he did it regardless of those details.
Actually, in this day and age, I find myself very fortunate to have many stories about my Dad like this from my youth:
- There were the nights we spent playing "Super Mario Bros." on Nintendo and Super Nintendo, or "GoldenEye 007" on the Nintendo 64.
- When we would go out for a drive in his black car and he pretended to morph it into the “Batmobile" when I was really little.
- The first time he introduced me to “Star Wars.”
- Shooting hoops on the driveway.
- The mornings I would pretend to immitate him by reading the newspaper while we ate cereal for breakfast at the kitchen table.
- The one time he surprised me with my first live NBA game to watch the Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons in one of Michael Jordan’s first games back following his original retirement to play baseball. They were nosebleed seats, maybe standing-room-only, but they were awesome!
Quite frankly, I have a lot of good memories of times with my Dad throughout the years to this day. But, when I look back at all of them, there’s a consistent theme: Love. Even when he made decisions I didn’t understand at the time – like moving us all over the country several times for a better job with better hours and pay so he could better support his family and spend more time with us – I know now these were not selfish decisions. They were made out of an abundance of love for his family.
A good father is one who is willing to invest time and effort in his family even when he feels tired and even when he feels like he's not in his comfort zone. A true, devoted father is the one who is willing to make compromises and sacrifice his own needs, wishes and even happiness for the sake of his family.
If I didn’t know better, that summary is of my Dad exactly. Whether it was giving up a potential career in law enforcement he desired at one time right until I was born, shooting hoops with me in the backyard, helping me study for an exam, reading my journalism clips throughout my career, that summer he and I went to one movie every week, moving us all over the country for a better life and opportunities, challenging me to go for more, steering me on the right path, constant advice, teaching me right from wrong, raising and inspiring me to be a better person day by day, telling me what I needed to hear even when I didn’t want to necessarily hear it, believing in me or never giving up on me.
How do you repay someone who has given you everything and more?
I’ve always called my column “Sharon’s Son” in honor of my Mom and her memory; however, my Dad has equally been a great influence on me and is someone I owe a great deal. He helped make me who I am, and I am just as proud to be his son as I am Mom’s.
After my Mom passed away, I spent a lot of time feeling bad about her not being here and not having her around. That probably put a tremendous burden on my father, and I'm sorry for that.
With time, I’ve grown to realize you can appreciate and miss those who you’ve lost, but be sure not to do it at the expense of appreciating and valuing the relationships you have present-day with family and friends. Don't make excuses.
I am grateful for these relationships with my Dad, my wife, Sarah; my kids, my stepmother, Rose; my brother, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, colleagues, former colleagues and Telegram readers.
There aren’t gifts, cards, or words that equate to what I owe you, Dad. You don’t ever ask or expect anything, but you've always been there through good and bad. You're the least selfish person I've ever met.
I realize now how lucky I am because not everyone is guaranteed to be blessed with parents like mine. I've never not known I was loved, respected and valued. You have always made to feel I could accomplish anything despite the obstacles I saw.
I’ll write it because it needs to be stated: You cast a deep shadow over what it means to be a world-class dad/role model and grandfather. If I somehow become half the father to my own kids you’ve been to me, I’ll consider myself grateful.
Hit the links, crank the vinyl records and stay warm down there in Texas. But above all, Happy Birthday (Feb. 26), and thank you.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.