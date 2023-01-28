Letter to the editor

Consider where your money goes this year
It is 2023, and many of us have created New Year's resolutions perhaps in line with journalist Sam Lee stating, "The whole point of being human is to be a better person today than you were yesterday."
What that actually means for each of us differs because, respectfully, we may be in different places in this thing we call life. I would like to believe, what really matters, is that we are honestly trying our best at all times. Trying our best, only really counts with responsible actions rather than the written reminder on our calendar or paying lip service to a friend about a personal desired goal.
I hope for you and I, bettering ourselves include expanding our field of compassion and empathy for others. I feel Martin Luther King Jr perfectly exemplified this while he was fighting for the Civil Rights of African-Americans; he also had a heart for animals when he said, "Never, never be afraid to do what's right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society's punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way."
Right now, money including tax dollars are being used to assign scientists to genetically breed sentient life forms (rabbits, rats, beagles etc) and then subject these innocent animals to horrific experiments only imaginable through Hollywood fiction horror movies like "Saw" and others.
You may unknowingly be supporting this with your purchase of items as familiar as cosmetics, toothpaste, shampoos and conditioners, household cleaners etc. Please be aware; look for the cruelty-free symbol and/or inquire with companies.
Making informed decisions may feel like a better version of yourself is being expressed!
Robert A. Rieck Jr.
Lincoln