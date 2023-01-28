Letter to the editor

I hope for you and I, bettering ourselves include expanding our field of compassion and empathy for others. I feel Martin Luther King Jr perfectly exemplified this while he was fighting for the Civil Rights of African-Americans; he also had a heart for animals when he said, "Never, never be afraid to do what's right, especially if the well-being of a person or animal is at stake. Society's punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way."