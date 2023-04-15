Nebraska's Community Colleges: Solution to Workplace Expansion

I have heard it said that higher education is a powerful engine driving economic and workforce development in Nebraska and our country. While I can embrace that image, I also ask you to imagine Nebraska’s community colleges as the wheels to get us there. It’s where the rubber hits the road in terms of recruiting and retaining youth in our service areas and educating them on the careers and quality of life advantages of small and large town living. We embrace our state’s immigrants and refugees who come to us to learn English and learn, live and work under our American system of government and become valuable members of our society.

We graduate mechanics who keep our cars and trucks running, diesel mechanics who keep our tractors and combines running, and truck drivers who move our livestock to market and retail from coast to coast.

We graduate heavy equipment operators who build our roads and bridges and dig building foundations; construction workers who build and repair homes; and linemen and electricians who power our homes, businesses and agricultural facilities.

We graduate welders and advanced manufacturing technicians who create customized products as well as mass-produced items such as medical needles, syringes and aeronautical parts. Plus, we graduate heating and air technicians who address Nebraska’s weather fluctuations.

graduate nursing assistants, practical and registered nurses who keep nursing homes and hospitals open in rural settings; corrections, law and probation officers who respond to emergencies and protect our families; and child development providers so parents can work and have peace of mind knowing their children are in safe and educational environments.

All this is in addition to economical and well-articulated transfer education pathways for those with aspirations of a career requiring a four-year, master’s or doctoral education.

I welcome you to talk to any community college employee across the state about what community colleges do for you and for the Nebraska workforce and communities we serve. Just be prepared that it may take a while as it is our passion, and we celebrate each day our ability to serve and support the ever-changing workforce needs and people of Nebraska. Since April is Community College Month, It’s a great time to have this conversation.

In general, we are pleased to be supporting several legislative bills this session that promote expanded career and technical education, nursing and early childhood education, opportunity scholarships and incentivize the modernization of manufacturing, aging infrastructure and housing. We greatly appreciate the leadership of the governor, state senators and local boards in working with us to preserve our ability to address workforce challenges and opportunities now and well into the future.

Now is definitely the time to invest in Nebraska community colleges as we expand our capacities, student pipelines and programs to directly address the skilled workforce gap throughout the state.

Dr. Matt Gotschall

Grand Island