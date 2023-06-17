Approximately 1,230 miles separate us and Washington, D.C., so what happens in our nation’s capital might seem to be worlds away, with little impact on us.

That is not the case, unfortunately. In fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is about to finalize a decision that could have a big impact here in Columbus and our surrounding counties.

As mayor, it is my job to work for the good of our entire community, and I am committed to doing everything I can to support and help grow the economic opportunities available to our families. You might have read in this newspaper a recent story about a groundbreaking for a facility that crushes soybeans into soy meal for animal feed and soy oil that can be turned into biodiesel and food. This facility in nearby David City will deliver positive economic benefits for our entire area.

The economic benefits of clean fuels such as biodiesel reach beyond our area into the rest of Nebraska by creating a robust and stable market for farmers who grow soybeans. After all, Nebraska was sixth in the nation in producing soybeans in 2022, and we all know how important farming is to our community.

Very soon, we will learn whether the EPA will help the clean fuels industry continue to grow in the American heartland or whether the federal agency will hinder this important source of jobs, economic growth and cleaner air.

The federal Renewable Fuel Standard supports the market for clean fuels such as biodiesel and renewable diesel. However, the EPA recently proposed biodiesel and renewable diesel volume targets for the next three years that are actually lower than what U.S. companies are already producing.

If the EPA keeps those volumes in its final rule, it will undercut biodiesel products, could make companies rethink future investments in facilities that crush soybeans and create biodiesel, and might take away the certainty our soybean farmers have in the future.

Good jobs strengthen our families and communities. As mayor, I won’t stop working to ensure that our area has enough jobs for all those who need them. That is why I am asking the EPA to do what is right, and I am not alone in doing so.

Our governor and our entire Nebraska congressional district agree the EPA needs to raise the volumes. I want to thank Nebraska Representatives Mike Flood, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith and U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, as well as Gov. Jim Pillen, for signing letters calling for the EPA to raise the volumes or renewable fuels.

Today, I’m adding my voice to this effort to remind our leaders that the decisions they make in Washington affect us here in Nebraska. Our families, our farmers and our community are counting on the EPA and the White House to do the right thing.

Mayor Jim Bulkley

Columbus