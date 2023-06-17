The Columbus Community certainly owes a great debt of gratitude to Dr. Joan Keit and her husband for opening the Columbus Cancer Care Center. What an incredible service they have provided! I speak from my personal experience. In April 2022, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Through the months of July and August I received 38 10-minute radiation treatments. Every weekday, I could drop by the Cancer Care Center at 2 p.m. for a 10-minute visit and continue with my daily work. There is no way I could have driven to Omaha for such treatments.

I was truly impressed by the attention and care I received there as well as at the Columbus Community Hospital.

As a priest, I have been visiting hospitals and nursing homes two, three or four times weekly for the past 56 years. Spending three weeks as a patient at Brookstone Acres in 2020 and visiting Columbus Community Hospital for cancer treatment and as a patient for a week last October, I can’t say enough about the care I received. Everyone from the secretary at the desk, the specialists pushing me through various tubes and explaining to me just what was happening and what I could expect, the doctors and their nurses, their compassion, patience and concern for me was incredible!

I learned so much from their example and hope that I can do likewise in my ministry to the sick and elderly as a priest.

We who live in the Columbus community and surrounding areas are truly blessed to have so many healthcare facilities and so many caring, compassionate and loving people in the health profession caring for us.

Thank you, Dr. Keit and your husband for all you have done for our community. Enjoy a more relaxed pace spending time with your family and carefree days travelling about!

Fr. Joe Miksch

Pastor at St. Isidore Church

Columbus